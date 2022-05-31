Black Caps to tour Australia for ODI series

The Black Caps and Australia will face off in September in the first Chappell-Hadlee ODI series in over two years.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes the hand of Australian captain Aaron Finch. (Source: Photosport)

The two sides will meet in a three-game series held entirely in Cairns in early September. It is the first time the two teams have met in an ODI since their last series was postponed in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold in both countries.

Australia won the only game of that series by 71 runs, thanks to a 124-run opening partnership between David Warner and Aaron Finch and some stifling bowling by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh.

Australia will begin their busy home summer in late August with a three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The Black Caps are rumoured to be organising a T20 tri-series in New Zealand prior to the start of the T20 World Cup held in Australia in October and November, however, it has yet to be confirmed.