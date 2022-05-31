Black Caps: Nicholls, Boult in doubt for first Test

The Black Caps have named a 15-man squad for the three-Test series against England but there are doubts two key members will be part of the first match at Lord's starting Thursday night.

Henry Nicholls and Trent Boult were both named in the squad on Tuesday but are likely to miss the opening Test, coach Gary Stead said.

Nicholls is still recovering from a calf injury he sustained in camp before the side left New Zealand while Boult is only expected to arrive in the UK later Tuesday after finishing up his Indian Premier League commitments to the Rajasthan Royals.

Michael Bracewell has been named the 16th man as cover for Nicholls, Stead said.

"At the moment we think it's unlikely," Stead said of Nicholls' chances of playing the first Test.

"Obviously with the Covid, that just put him back another week.

"He is progressing really well, but at the moment he's an unlikely starter."

Henry Nicholls raises his bat after scoring his eighth Test ton. (Source: Photosport)

It's a similar situation with Boult, Stead added.

"I've had conversations with Trent leading up to this, it's part of the world and the way it is right now and I guess with the complexities of putting schedules together it just adds another layer to it all.

"We've been through this before with other players so it's not something that is new to us and we'll deal with that tomorrow and work out what's best for us with Trent Boult."

Despite Boult's likely absence, Stead said he was happy with the pace attack heading into the first Test which features the likes of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry.

Trent Boult celebrates his 300 wicket during day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh (Source: Photosport)

"Every time we sit down at a selection meeting it gets harder and harder and that's a nice place to be in, we try to remain loyal to those who have been in and around our squad and that remains important to us, but we are seeing the emergence of some new talent as well," he said.

"You're always looking for that right time of when you do bring people up and we are a different team to what we were at (last year's) World Test Championship (without Ross Taylor and BJ Watling) and those changes are felt within the team but that gives others the opportunity to play the game."

The team has also been buoyed by the return of skipper Kane Williamson who left the IPL early for the birth of his second child earlier this month but joined up with the squad last week.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra and Hamish Rutherford were released from the initial 20-player squad.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell.