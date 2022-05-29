Suspicious package in central Hamilton destroyed

Source: 1News

A suspicious package which saw roads cordoned off in the central Hamilton suburb of Frankton has been destroyed.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the Defence Force had destroyed the package, resulting in all cordons being lifted.

A 100m radius had been in place around Commerce St. The package was in a carpark.

"Police staff remain in the immediate area making further inquiries into the package," a police spokesperson said.

"Police thank people in the area for their patience."

Officers were called to the scene at 9.15am on Sunday.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Suspicious package in central Hamilton destroyed

2

Analysis: How Moana Pasifika's upset win shakes up playoff mix

3

Pixelmon reveals new NFT project after initial backlash

4

Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria

5

California's governor Covid-positive 1 day after Ardern meeting

Latest Stories

One dead after car crashes into tree in Auckland's west

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

Suspicious package in central Hamilton destroyed

Analysis: How Moana Pasifika's upset win shakes up playoff mix

Keeper Courtois the Real hero as Liverpool fail to find way through

Related Stories

Eighty-one-year-old woman named as Cambridge tree fall victim

Hamilton's $9m Lotto winners - 'I said a few choice words'

Special police team combating causes behind Waikato youth crime rise

Good sorts: Meet the woman ensuring local dogs are kept cosy