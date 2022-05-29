Suspicious package in central Hamilton destroyed

A suspicious package which saw roads cordoned off in the central Hamilton suburb of Frankton has been destroyed.
Police said the Defence Force had destroyed the package, resulting in all cordons being lifted.
A 100m radius had been in place around Commerce St. The package was in a carpark.
"Police staff remain in the immediate area making further inquiries into the package," a police spokesperson said.
"Police thank people in the area for their patience."
Officers were called to the scene at 9.15am on Sunday.