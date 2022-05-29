Suspicious package in central Hamilton destroyed

A suspicious package which saw roads cordoned off in the central Hamilton suburb of Frankton has been destroyed.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the Defence Force had destroyed the package, resulting in all cordons being lifted.

A 100m radius had been in place around Commerce St. The package was in a carpark.

"Police staff remain in the immediate area making further inquiries into the package," a police spokesperson said.

"Police thank people in the area for their patience."

Officers were called to the scene at 9.15am on Sunday.