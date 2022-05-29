Family pay tribute to victim of Mt Albert homicide

Source: 1News

The family of Thomas Coombes, 25, say "he was living a happy and beautiful life... [that] was taken from him, and from all of us who love him, in a cruel act of violence".

Tom Coombes.

Tom Coombes. (Source: Supplied)

They describe him as "a keen sportsman, with a genuine interest in and love for his family and many friends".

Thomas was walking home from university, where he was studying photography and "following his passion after becoming a qualified builder" when he was attacked, they said.

"If releasing this statement can help to track his movements on Tuesday evening, or in any other way, please pass any information to the police."

Police said his body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

They have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder.

They had issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody without incident on Saturday.

