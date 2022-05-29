$11.5m Superyacht sinks in England after dramatic blaze

Source: 1News

An $11.5 million super yacht has sunk in the south-west of England after a dramatic fire.

Residents have said a loud bang could be heard shortly before the 26-metre superyacht caught fire.

People were warned to stay away form the water in Torquay, Devon as thick black smoke spewed from the vessel.

Fire fighters had to wear breathing equipment as they battled the blaze for over six hours before the boat finally sank.

Environmental agencies have now been called in to stop the spread of the thousands of litres of diesel onboard.

No injuries have been reported, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

