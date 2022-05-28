Two injured after residential building fire in Auckland

Two people have been injured after a fire in a residential building in the Auckland suburb of Parnell.
St John Ambulance said it treated one person for serious injuries and another for moderate injuries.
Both patients were transported to Auckland City Hospital.
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it received multiple reports of the fire at 8.28am on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a three-storey residential building well-involved in fire.
The fire was on the ground floor of the building.