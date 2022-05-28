Two injured after residential building fire in Auckland

Two people have been injured after a fire in a residential building in the Auckland suburb of Parnell.

Fire truck (file image). (Source: istock.com)

St John Ambulance said it treated one person for serious injuries and another for moderate injuries.

Both patients were transported to Auckland City Hospital.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it received multiple reports of the fire at 8.28am on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a three-storey residential building well-involved in fire.

The fire was on the ground floor of the building.

