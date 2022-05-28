Police name Thomas Coombes as victim of Mt Albert knife attack

In a statement released on Saturday, police said they were able to name the victim who died after a "brutal" knife attack in Mt Albert on Tuesday.

Flowers were laid at the scene where a man was killed in Mt Albert on Tuesday. (Source: Supplied)

He was 25-year-old Thomas Coombes.

"Police extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends," said the statement.

Police his body was found by a member of the public on Roy Clements Treeway at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coombes died shortly before his body was found by a member of the public.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry confirmed a knife was used in the "brutal attack" that left "multiple injuries".

Police have since arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder.

They had issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody without incident on Saturday.