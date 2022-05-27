Jacinda Ardern's White House meeting with Joe Biden confirmed

Jacinda Ardern will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday (local time), it was confirmed by the Prime Minister.

Joe Biden and Jacinda Ardern (Source: Associated Press)

Ardern told media there would be a number of points to discuss when she meets with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

"There are a number of areas in which the United States and New Zealand have very similar views, a number of areas where we would wish to see their presence continue or increase."

She stressed the importance of the White House visit as a way to strengthen ties between "like-minded partners" during a "fraught time of global politics when we have not only a pandemic, the climate crisis, we have conflict".

Ardern said the contested nature of the Pacific region, trade, and the war in Ukraine would be on the agenda.

She said while she could not confirm whether the Texas school shooting would be on the agenda, she "would be passing on New Zealand's sorrow for what we have seen".

"To see children at the heart of this most recent event is devastating."

The meeting had been up in the air due to Ardern's recent Covid-19 infection.