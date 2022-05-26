Kiwis to march at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London

Source: 1News

New Zealand will be sending a 42-strong military contingent to march in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant next month.

Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 (file photo).

Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The Defence Force said in a statement the contingent was putting itself through its marching paces at Devonport Naval Base in preparation for the show at Buckingham Palace and its surrounding areas on June 5.

“This is an enormous honour to represent New Zealand at the Pageant and to celebrate Her Majesty’s lifetime of public service alongside our Commonwealth colleagues,” said the Navy’s Kerry Tutty, the contingent's commander.

“This also continues a rich tradition of our participation in jubilees. A contingent was sent to Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897 and we are proud to continue the story.”

A taua (warrior) will act as a symbolic guard as the contingent made its way through the streets of London.

About 11,000 people are expected to take part in the pageant, including 2000 military personnel from around the world.

