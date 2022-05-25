Watch: Ardern explains Neve's cryptic Mother's Day card to Colbert

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has opened up about her recent recovery from Covid-19 and the meaning behind "fishy kisses".

“I got Covid for Mother’s Day. That was Clarke's gift to me. He tested positive on Mother's Day and I subsequently tested positive," she explained on US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I wouldn’t recommend it as a gift."

The Prime Minister recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus on May 14. Her partner, Clarke Gayford, and Neve had tested positive several days prior.

Ardern was also quizzed on Neve’s Mother’s Day card and the meaning behind “fishy kisses” which it referenced.

“I feel like replicating that on television would be a career-defining moment in a bad way, so...” the PM said.

She called on Colbert to demonstrate the move.

"If you purse your lips and then very quickly make quick kissy -- there we go," she said.

"Thank you. That's a fishy kiss."

Ardern is currently leading a delegation in the US.