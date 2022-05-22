Bastion Point occupation leader Joe Hawke dies, aged 82

Former Labour MP and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei leader Joe Hawke has died, aged 82.

Joe Hawke in 2016. (Source: 1News)

Hawke was best known as one of the leading figures of the Takaparawhā (Bastion Point reserve) occupation.

In 1976, he formed the Ōrākei Māori Action Committee that took action to stop the subdivision of land on the Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) waterfront.

READ MORE: Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'It was kind of scary but we knew we were right'

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngāti Whātua maintained the land had been unjustly taken from them by the crown and was angered by plans to subdivide it for a private housing development, leaving the iwi, its traditional owners, with less than a hectare.

In April 1977, a disused warehouse was re-erected on the site as Arohanui Marae, but facilities were rudimentary and in winter the exposed land was a bleak place to live.

In February 1978, the government offered to return some land and houses to Ngāti Whātua if the iwi paid $200,000 in development costs.

Aue, Joe Hawke has passed away. When I started working at Parliament Joe was still a Labour MP. We hit it off, and I loved the time I got to spend with him in 20 years since. A man of immense courage and mana, a totara of Ngāti Whātua. Moe mai rā e te rangatira, I will miss you pic.twitter.com/xXtlNUMsWA — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) May 22, 2022

The iwi refused the offer - in response, 506 days after the start of the occupation, police forcibly removed the occupiers, demolishing buildings and arresting 222.

Almost a decade later, when the jurisdiction of the Waitangi Tribunal was widened to cover retrospective issues, the Ōrākei claim was the first historical claim to be heard.

The Tribunal’s 1987 report recommended the return of land to Ngāti Whātua, and the next year the government agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Hawke was elected as a member of Parliament from 1996 to 2002.