Australian Election: Anthony Albanese wins

Anthony Albanese has won Australia’s federal election.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

Labor is able to form either a minority or majority government, meaning Mr Albanese will be Australia’s 31st Prime Minister.

The result will be a harsh blow for Scott Morrison, who was the first person to hold onto the role for a full term since 2007.

With nearly half the vote counted, both the ABC, 9 NEWS and Sky News have called the result.

9 NEWS Political Editor told viewers tonight that Mr Morrison simply doesn’t have the numbers.

"The only person in position to form a government is Anthony Albanese. It looks like the Labor Party will get there as a majority government," he said.

However in a minority government scenario, Mr Albanese would likely the need the support of independent candidates who’ve managed to secure swing seats like Goldstein, in Melbourne’s south-east.

The independents, or ‘teals’, have also made big ground in Mackellar, which was once Liberal heartland in Sydney’s northern beaches.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party was a favourite to win its first election since 2007.

But Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

Labour is promising more spending on care for children and the elderly. The coalition is promising better economic management as Australia’s deficit soars because of the pandemic.

Morrison said if re-elected, his government would deliver lower taxes as well as downward pressure on interest rates and costs of living.

“It’s a choice about who can best manage our economy and our finances because a strong economy is what guarantees your future,” Morrison said.

Both leaders campaigned in Melbourne on Saturday morning, before voting in their hometown of Sydney.

The first polling stations closed on the country’s east coast at 6pm (local time). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, around half of Australia’s 17 million electors have voted early or applied for postal votes, which will likely slow the count.

Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters cast ballots in the last election.