Auckland Harbour Bridge protest closes two lanes

Source: 1News

Two southbound lanes were closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday as police say they're monitoring "planned protest activity".

State Highway 1 at Onewa Rd on 21 May.

State Highway 1 at Onewa Rd on 21 May. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Waka Kotahi said southbound lanes on SH1 had reopened by 1.20pm, but they told motorists travelling from the North Shore to continue expecting delays. Earlier, southbound traffic north of the bridge appeared to be moving slowly in traffic camera footage.

In a statement, police said that they were aware of a planned protest in the Central Auckland area and were monitoring the situation.

"Police echo the sentiment of Waka Kotahi around the protest activity, that no pedestrians will be allowed on the bridge and would like to remind motorists planning to go over the Harbour Bridge to expect delays and remain patient."

A 1News cameraperson said he saw protest vehicles driving slowly over the bridge heading towards the Auckland city centre.

Social media posts suggested that organisers of a hīkoi protesting the Government's Three Waters plan, had planned to cross the Harbour Bridge on Saturday.

Earlier, northbound and southbound on-and-off ramps were closed at Onewa as a result of protest activity. They reopened at around 12.30pm.

