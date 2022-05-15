Britney Spears announces loss of baby with fiance Sam Asghari

Source: 1News

Britney Spears has on Sunday announced the loss of her baby with fiance Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the 40-year-old hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.

"We are grateful for all of your support."

The pop star and her partner asked for privacy "during this difficult moment".

Spears has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Family of Kiwi man who died in UK says death a 'terrible accident'

2

Tauranga homicide inquiry: Screams heard after '30 people' arrive at home

3

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

4

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands

5

Topp Twins reunite for birthday after breast cancer diagnoses

Latest Stories

5745 Covid cases on Sunday, 15 deaths reported

Family of Kiwi man who died in UK says death a 'terrible accident'

Surgeries, clinics impacted as thousands prepare to strike

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Man's body found on road in South Auckland

Related Stories

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision

Kendrick Lamar to play one-off NZ show

Succession star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

Kim Kardashian received fake lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair - expert