Britney Spears announces loss of baby with fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has on Sunday announced the loss of her baby with fiance Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the 40-year-old hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.

"We are grateful for all of your support."

The pop star and her partner asked for privacy "during this difficult moment".

Spears has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline.