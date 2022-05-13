'Concerns' for Marokopa children in the bush with father

Police have appealed directly to the father of a Marakopa family who haven't been seen for five months.

Thomas Phillips has a warrant out for his arrest. In December 2021 Phillips is thought to have gone off the grid into the bush near the south Waikato settlement of Marokopa with his three children Ember, Maverick and Jayda, for a second time.

Phillips briefly visited a family member for supplies on February 9, but that is the last known sighting, police said.

Police put out an appeal on TV show Ten 7 Aotearoa on Thursday for the public's help in tracking down the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Waikato West area commander Will Loughrin told Ten 7 Aotearoa they're likely in the Marokopa area in dense bush.

"While they are with their father, who has been there primary caregiver for sometime, they have extended family who want to and deserve to know where the children are," he said.

"We have growing concerns for the well being of the children as we enter the cooler months and heading into winter."

Phillips went missing with his children for the first time in September 2021, sparking a large search by police, search and rescue, and residents.

The family were missing for several weeks and the search was eventually suspended.

READ MORE: Police believe children with Marokopa man Thomas Phillips

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillips and his three children emerged from the bush on September 30. He was later charged with wasting police time.

READ MORE: Marokopa man who sparked massive search misses court date

A petition has also been launched to help locate the children, with over 2000 signatures as of 8am on Friday.