Cobb & Co Rotorua add robots to the staff roster

Cobb & Co have taken a unique approach to tackling staff shortages at their latest restaurant - by recruiting robots.

Stop for a bite on Rotorua's Fenton Street and you might just experience dining a little bit different.

Plates are cleared by Sione, and Bella is always ready to sing Happy Birthday to customers – all in a day's work for Cobb & Co's two robotic staff members.

Cobb & Co marketing manager Sebastian Gower says the digital duo have been a hit with customers

"Customers would be like 'hey it's cool you're here, can we get the robot next time for the desserts?'"

It started when a Facebook ad caught his attention.

"I thought, this looks incredible, and then after a quick Facebook message fired off to a few people and we all thought, 'Yes, we really want to try these,.

"Turned out they were two days away, bang, Bella-bots in Rotorua."

They work by mapping out the floor plan, after which staff programme which table to service.

The pair may cost $26,000 each, but they help make life easier for the restaurant's human staff.

"We can spend more time in front of guests, we can have more fun – you know, chatting with people and less time running around with food."

But while they make the job look easy, Cobb & Co hospitality trainer Dylan Frewin says they're not replacing anyone.

"[Staff] quickly understood it was something to help do their job," he said.

"This robot's sitting there, it's waiting, put the food on it - out it will go. It will drive back when it's done so it just kind of simplifies service.

"Just a tool for them like a dishwasher or a food processor for the kitchen."

Staff member Serena even has a favourite.

"Bella gets all the attention because she's got a beautiful face and you can scratch her ears," she said.

"But Sione's my favourite. He's a big rig, he's ready to work, he's ready to get the job done and I like his squinty eyes."

