Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

The British actor Dennis Waterman, best known for his role in the TV shows Minder and The Sweeney, has died at the age of 74.

Dennis Waterman. (Source: Getty)

His death was confirmed in a statement from his agent, which said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain."

Waterman was born in London and found fame in his teens in the BBC’s adaptation of Just William, the organisation reports.

He became one of the most famous faces on British television during the 1980s with his roles in police drama The Sweeney, as well as playing the role of Terry McCann in Minder.

In more recent years, he was caricatured by David Walliams in Little Britain for often singing the theme song to his shows.

Matt Lucas, the other half of Little Britain, paid tribute to Waterman on Twitter, writing: “I grew up watching Dennis Waterman's iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder.

“His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo - in which he hilariously duetted with David's absurd impersonation of him - remains the absolute highlight of my career.”

Waterman’s last film role was in the drama-comedy Never Too Late in 2020, which was filmed in Australia.

Several other well-known British actors have also paid their respects online.

“Here’s to dear Dennis Waterman..RIP mate..my condolences to your family,” tweeted Larry Lamb, who replaced Waterman in the TV show New Tricks in 2015.

“RIP Dennis Waterman. When I worked with him on "New Tricks" he made me the best cups of tea. And of course I just spent the time grilling him about "Scars of Dracula",” said Reece Shearsmith, referencing the 1970 British horror film.

Waterman is survived by his fourth wife and two children.