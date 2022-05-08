Hat-trick for Josh Moorby as Canes blow Fiji Drua away

The Hurricanes have run in 11 tries against the Fiji Drua in Wellington in a 67-5 victory, a win that keeps alive their dream of making the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Josh Moorby goes over for one of his three tries for the Huricanes against the Fiji Drua on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

The big win on Sunday, which came a week after a defeat to the Brumbies, puts them into seventh place on the table, with the top eight making the finals.

It was an unhappy first taste of playing in New Zealand for the competition newcomers, the Drua unable to stay with a Hurricanes attack that was missing All Blacks Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett.

Josh Moorby put in an eye-catching performance at fullback with a hat-trick of tries in Barrett’s absence.

Wes Goosen scored two tries in the second half, the Drua’s defensive performance letting down a team that has won only once this season.

Former All Blacks and Crusaders prop Owen Franks played for 30 minutes for the Hurricanes after coming off the reserves bench to replace Tyrel Lomax.