Don Brash returns to Massey after controversial cancellation

When former National leader Don Brash had a speech at Massey University cancelled in 2018, it was a major moment in ongoing battles over free speech.

Critics said Brash’s campaign group Hobson’s Pledge was racist, and that his talk would be harmful to race relations and Māori.

It happened against the backdrop of a visit to New Zealand by Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, two far-right provocateurs whose talks were sprinkled with white supremacist rhetoric.

Several years on, Brash is one of the speakers involved in a series of events being put on by the Free Speech Union, in which speakers on controversial topics are taken around universities, including the return of Brash to Massey.

Q+A reporter Whena Owen went along to see what would happen.