Man accused of murdering Christchurch carer can now be named

The man accused of murdering a Christchurch carer last month can now be named.

Val Heaney.

Val Heaney. (Source: Supplied)

He is 43-year-old Elliot Ajay Prakash.

Val Heaney, 64, was found dead on April 4 at her Bromley home in Christchurch while she was isolating with Covid-19.

It’s understood she ran her family home as a boarding house since the death of her husband some years earlier.

Friday marked Prakash’s first appearance in the High Court.

His lawyer Kerry Cook sought a three-week remand without plea, until Prakash’s next appearance later this month.

