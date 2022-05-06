Cannabis, meth and firearms seized in crackdown on organised crime

Source: 1News

Police say they seized roughly $95 million-worth of cannabis products, as well as methamphetamine and firearms, in their summer operation to disrupt organised crime groups.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

More than 34,000 cannabis plants and 79kg of dried cannabis were taken by police throughout New Zealand during its aerial eradication operation over the summer.

It also dismantled 24 indoor commercial cannabis grows, seized four kilograms of amphetamine and 19 grams of methamphetamine.

Director of the National Organised Crime Group, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, says the operation focused on commercial-scale cannabis growing and the organised crime groups behind it.

“This was not about personal cannabis use or low-level offending.

“There were 123 searches executed which resulted in 80 firearms being seized, showing the very concerning link between illicit firearms and drug dealing.”

Williams says this work continues in conjunction with Operation Tauwhiro, a nationwide crackdown on guns held by gangs and organised crime, which was launched in February 2021.

Police say further arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

2

Woman’s body found in water at Mount Maunganui beach

3

Cannabis, meth and firearms seized in crackdown on organised crime

4

Countdown to freeze price of over 500 essentials for winter

5

Deaf dog waiting more than 500 days for home put down by SPCA

Latest Stories

Amber Heard testimony: Johnny Depp kicked her over James Franco

Ryan Fox tied for lead after stunning British Masters first 18

Woman’s body found in water at Mount Maunganui beach

Cannabis, meth and firearms seized in crackdown on organised crime

Phoenix lock up last A-League finals spot after beating Wanderers

Related Stories

Demand for bollards skyrocket amid rise in ram raids

Chief censor looks back as he steps down from role

Social media's role in mosque attack priority for inquest - coroner

Govt makes little progress rolling out meth rehab programme