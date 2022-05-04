Whānau fundraise for Māori centre for differently-abled kids

A Kaikohe whānau has gained global support in their bid to establish the very first kaupapa Māori early childhood centre for differently-abled children.

The Northland whānau were inspired by their son Manga Tangaroa, aged three, to build a fully accessible, full-immersion te reo Māori puna reo.

The toddler was born with a rare brain condition and in his short life has already had six brain surgeries.

His mum Clara Aperahama Kopa told Seven Sharp there was nowhere that could cater to all of his needs - a connection to te ao Māori, and extra assistance for his health issues, which is where the idea of Te Puna Reo o Manga Tangaroa was born.

She said they wanted the best of both worlds for their boy so they sold their home in Auckland, and have since repurposed their family homestead in Kaikohe to become the centre.

“We sat with that for a weeks and when I got up one day and I started walking around the house I just saw the whole place just transform in front of my eyes and this is actually a school.This is gonna be Te Puna Reo o Manga Tangaroa," she told Seven Sharp.

The whānau invested more than $600,000 of their own finances to make this dream a reality, but more funding is needed for items like mobility vehicles, hoists, and sensory equipment.

A Givealittle page to gather the funds has so far raised $33,741. Manga’s favourite aunty Letitia Aperahama has brought global attention to the cause, by sharing their plight on TikTok.

The centre so far has a waiting list ready to enrol 55 tamariki, but there is only space for 35.

Enrolment priority will be given to children that have learning diversities or what Manga’s whānau calls superpowers.