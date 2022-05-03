Russian state TV shows 'nuclear tsunami' wiping out UK

Russian state television has issued a strong warning that the Kremlin could wipe out the UK with the push of a button for supporting Ukraine.

In his Sunday evening primetime show, Channel One anchor Dmitry Kiselyov told viewers Russia's underwater Poseidon missile had the capability to spark a 500-metre radioactive tsunami that would wipe out the UK.

The Poseidon is an autonomous, nuclear-powered unmanned underwater missile approximately 20 metres long and weighing up to 100 metric tons.

"The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo close to Britain's coastline will cause a giant tsunami wave, up to 500 metres high," Kiselyov said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says it has the capability to wipe out the UK with a nuclear tsunami. (Source: istock.com)

"This wave also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over Britain, it will leave what is left of them in a radioactive desert, unfit for anything for a long time."

The threat comes as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a new NZ$580 million package of military aid to Ukraine when he addresses Ukraine parliament on Tuesday local time (Wednesday NZT).

Britain has already sent Ukraine equipment including missiles and missile launchers. The new package includes electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices.

In advance extracts of the address released by the prime minister’s office, Johnson evokes a 1940 speech by World War II leader Winston Churchill as the UK fought attack from Nazi Germany.

Johnson will say that “the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour. This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."

Ukrainian President Volydymyr Zelensky addressed Britain’s parliament on March 8, and also likened his country’s struggle to Britain’s fight against the Nazis. Johnson visited Kyiv on April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Additional reporting by The Associated Press