Katiakitanga key to Māori milk company's growth

Miraka's low carbon footprint comes down to katiakitanga (guardianship) being central to its operations and is proof that the Māori way of doing business works says the company's new chief executive.

Cows (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The Māori milk company says its carbon footprint is 94% lower than its global competitors.

“I think the rest of the world is finally catching up to the fact that Māori and kaitiakitanga is really central to everything that we need to consider in business and our lives,” Karl Gradon, chief executive said.

The 20-year dairy-industry veteran and Ōhope native is no stranger to the Māori economy, after heading the NZ Manuka Honey Group.

Gradon’s experience of bridging Māori business interests with the global economy made him Miraka’s chosen man. Kingi Smiler, chair of Miraka’s board said: “Karl’s approach to environmentally sustainable business and taking a long term, generational view, aligns with how we think and run our business.”

Living up to principles

Reducing the dairy industry's impact on the environment is at the core of Miraka's operations, with its milk factory powered by local geothermal power.

It’s one of only two milk factories in the world that takes advantage of Rūaumoko’s steam to power their efforts.

“Miraka is 94% lower carbon footprint,” Gradon said.

“Simply because of the way that we've operated in conjunction with nature and harnessing the geothermal energy opportunities that are here in Taupō.”

Karl Gradon at Oruanui Marae, Miraka's new chief executive (Source: Supplied)

Gradon adds that the carbon footprint on their farms is about a third lower than the rest of the world. He say it’s important for him as chief executive to prove that Miraka lives and breathes the values of kaitiakitanga, as opposed to just leaving them on the office walls.

The Māori milk company prefers partnerships and principle over profit. Even if it means missing out on the chance of making cheddar with the second-largest cheese market in the world.

Thirteen years after launching, Miraka remains invisible on local supermarket shelves, despite the company supplying into the local customer base.

“However, we don't necessarily have a branded business here of consumer goods," Gradon said.

Put simply, they supply local brands which are sold under their name, not Miraka’s.

“We'll continue to work in partnership with those global customers,” Gradon said.

“Including those that operate domestically here, but we’ll continue to stick to our knitting.”

Which for now means consistently getting the basics right, and strengthening their current partnerships.