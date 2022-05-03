Final MIQ hotels to wrap-up early due to low demand

New Zealand’s four remaining managed isolation facilities will be closed early due to the low number of people using them.

The Government announced in March that it was going to start scaling back its MIQ operations as international travel restrictions eased.

While most of the facilities were due to have returned to being hotels by the end of June, four were to remain as MIQ until December.

That included three hotels in Auckland and one in Christchurch.

However, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) now says that a decision has been made in principle to wind-up the remaining MIQ facilities by August.

Currently, only 94 people are using 54 rooms across the four facilities.

“There is no longer a requirement for anyone arriving in New Zealand to enter MIQ,” says Head of MIQ, Andy Milne, in justification for the decision.

“In addition, demand for MIQ from community cases, particularly during the Omicron peak in Auckland has been lower than anticipated.

“We know this is an unsettling time for our workers and will do everything possible to ensure they are well looked after.”

Milne says the MIQ workforce has helped almost 230,000 travellers to return home and they have also cared for more than 5000 community cases.

“MIQ workers have been at the frontline of keeping Covid-19 out of New Zealand, and they have made considerable personal sacrifices to make sure the wider community is safe.”

MBIE says planning continues for a national quarantine service to ensure the country is prepared for future variants or threats.