Could e-sports feature at the 2032 Olympics?

Planners are leaving the door open for e-sports to feature at the 2032 summer Olympics in Brisbane.

An e-sports team wins a match (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Kirsty Coventry, from Brisbane’s Coordination Commission said they were looking at new options, as they try and keep the event relevant for younger audiences.

“I think cricket, it adds into a long line, and right now we could throw in virtual sports,” she said.

“We’re testing out the virtual series already which has been a huge success”.

As host, Brisbane’s allowed to recommend a new sport to be included, and then it’s up to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide whether it’s added to the formal schedule.

Despite hesitation in the past, it appears the IOC is warming up to the idea of e-sports, hosting the first Olympic Virtual Series in 2021, which saw virtual sports players face off in baseball, cycling and rowing.

While these aren’t the same as players competing in popular games such as League of Legends or Fortnite, it’s still a big change of direction for the committee.

There are a few hurdles too, with the IOC needing to formally recognise a global governing body for e-sports.