Police employee assaulted with metal object in Invercargill

Source: 1News

An investigation is underway after a police staff member was assaulted by a motorcyclist in Invercargill on Friday night.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The police mobile speed camera operator was on the job - sitting in a van - parked in the northbound lane on Dee Street just before 8.20pm when they were assaulted.

In a statement, Inspector Jon Bisset said a person riding a motorcycle stopped near the van before approaching the camera operator.

"The person, who was not known to the camera operator, has then used a metal object to smash one of the van's windows which resulted in the victim being struck and receiving moderate injuries," he said.

"This was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our police employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries."

The camera operator is now recovering at home.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a motorcycle in the area at the time in question has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220403/0506, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

Popular Stories

1

'Number of people' dead in crash near Whakatāne

2

First case of Omicron BA.4 variant detected at NZ's border

3

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

4

Border reopens to international visitors at midnight Sunday

5

Auckland Lotto player wins $13M with Powerball First Division

Latest Stories

Mau Whenua suspend land occupation at Wellington's Shelly Bay

Police employee assaulted with metal object in Invercargill

'Number of people' dead in crash near Whakatāne

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

Call to cancel Russian Victory Day events in NZ

Related Stories

Child offending is a 'solvable, manageable problem' - expert

Cans thrown at police in fight involving 100 teens in Wellington

Video shows man get shot at in front of busy Hamilton shops

$50k worth of clothing stolen in ram raid near Auckland Airport