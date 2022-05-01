Police employee assaulted with metal object in Invercargill

An investigation is underway after a police staff member was assaulted by a motorcyclist in Invercargill on Friday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The police mobile speed camera operator was on the job - sitting in a van - parked in the northbound lane on Dee Street just before 8.20pm when they were assaulted.

In a statement, Inspector Jon Bisset said a person riding a motorcycle stopped near the van before approaching the camera operator.

"The person, who was not known to the camera operator, has then used a metal object to smash one of the van's windows which resulted in the victim being struck and receiving moderate injuries," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was an extremely serious and distressing incident for our police employee and he was fortunate not to have received more serious injuries."

The camera operator is now recovering at home.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a motorcycle in the area at the time in question has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220403/0506, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.