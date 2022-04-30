7043 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 7 deaths reported

There are 7043 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

There are 468 people in hospital with the virus, down from the 480 who were hospitalised on Friday.

Fifteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced seven deaths of people with Covid-19 going back over three days.

The ministry explained delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of, the virus, and Covid-19 being discovered after they have died.

Of the seven people who have died, one each were from Northland, the Auckland region, Waikato, the MidCentral and Southern DHB areas, and two were from Canterbury.

One of the people was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was over 90.

Four were men and three were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 744.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 11.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7415, down from 8475 a week ago, and 7540 24 hours ago.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in, Northland (200), Auckland (1989), Waikato (435), Bay of Plenty (266), Lakes (122), Hawke's Bay (191), MidCentral (273), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (193), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (70), Capital and Coast (436), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (287), Canterbury (1203), South Canterbury (152), Southern (782) and West Coast (85).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6844 of Saturday's cases were detected through RATs and 199 through PCR tests. A total of 3626 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 14,572 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 51,892. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 76 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Saturday.

On Friday, 8242 community cases were announced.