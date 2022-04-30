Search for missing Bay of Plenty fisherman formally suspended

The search for a fisherman missing in the Bay of Plenty has been formally suspended, almost two weeks after it began.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man had failed to return home from a fishing trip in Tōrere, in Ōpōtiki, on Sunday, April 17.

Extensive searching at sea by Coastguard, aerial searching by the Air Force and Coastguard, and land-based searching of the coastline by police search and rescue, LandSAR and Surf Life Saving staff has failed to locate the man.

In the search's final stages on Friday, police, iwi and the man's whānau walked the beaches and searched rocky coves, followed by a karakia, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some items found on the coastline during the last two weeks are believed to belong to the man, so they have been returned to his whānau.

"Police wish to thank everyone involved in the search. Our thoughts are with the man's whānau and friends at this time," police said.

A rāhui will remain in place along the coast near Tōrere until further notice.