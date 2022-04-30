Late eagle helps Ko soar to second midway through LPGA event

A strong finish to her second round has seen Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko move into contention at the halfway point of the Palos Verdes Championship.
Ko carded a four-under 67 on Saturday (NZ time) in California to sit in a share of second at six-under overall in the latest LPGA event.
The world No.3 sits three shots off Australian leader Hannah Green, who is at nine-under after carding a five-under 66 on Saturday.
Ko entered the day tied for 21st six shots off the lead after an opening round two-under 69 on Friday but her second round got off to a shaky start with a double bogey on the 13th.
However, Ko would only have one other blemish on the day - a bogey at the 15th - as she managed to card five birdies.
Ko, who started the round on the back nine, then had the highlight of her round on the par-five seventh where she converted an eagle.
Elsewhere, Ryan Fox is in the mix for a European Tour title as he is tied for fourth at five-under after the second round of the Catalunya Championship in Spain.
Unfortunately for fellow Kiwi Danny Lee, he has missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.