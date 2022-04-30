Late eagle helps Ko soar to second midway through LPGA event

A strong finish to her second round has seen Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko move into contention at the halfway point of the Palos Verdes Championship.

Lydia Ko at the Tournament of Champions. (Source: Getty)

Ko carded a four-under 67 on Saturday (NZ time) in California to sit in a share of second at six-under overall in the latest LPGA event.

The world No.3 sits three shots off Australian leader Hannah Green, who is at nine-under after carding a five-under 66 on Saturday.

Ko entered the day tied for 21st six shots off the lead after an opening round two-under 69 on Friday but her second round got off to a shaky start with a double bogey on the 13th.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ko would only have one other blemish on the day - a bogey at the 15th - as she managed to card five birdies.

Ko, who started the round on the back nine, then had the highlight of her round on the par-five seventh where she converted an eagle.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox is in the mix for a European Tour title as he is tied for fourth at five-under after the second round of the Catalunya Championship in Spain.

Unfortunately for fellow Kiwi Danny Lee, he has missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.