British MP suspended after allegedly watching porn in debating chamber

A British government MP has been suspended from the governing Conservative Party over allegations he watched pornography on his phone while in the debating chamber.

British Conservative Party member Neil Parish. (Source: 1News)

Neil Parish said he will cooperate fully with the investigation after two female colleagues earlier this week said they witnessed the incident.

The 65-year-old suggested he opened the video by accident, but did not point out his involvement when asked about the claims in general two days ago.

"I think the whips office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result," Parish said.

The opposition says the Conservative Party should have taken action on the allegations much sooner than they did.

