8242 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 14 deaths reported

There are 8242 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new infections down from a week ago, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

People collecting rapid antigen tests from The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The ministry said Friday's seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7540, a drop from last Friday, when it was 8166.

Friday's cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced 14 deaths of people with Covid-19. Eleven of the deaths were from the past seven days. Three deaths were from between April 12 and 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 14 deaths, one person was in their 50s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over the age of 90.

The ministry said delays to reporting could be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from the virus, and coronavirus only being discovered only after they have died.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths in people with Covid-19 to 737. The rolling seven-day average of reported deaths is 13.

There are 480 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The average age of people in hospital is 59.

The locations of the 8242 new cases announced on Friday, detected through PCR and rapid antigen tests, were: Northland (233), Auckland (2,446), Waikato (483), Bay of Plenty (265), Lakes (143), Hawke’s Bay (283), MidCentral (313), Whanganui (118), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (68), Wairarapa (78), Capital and Coast (542), Hutt Valley (196), Nelson Marlborough (284), Canterbury (1,462), South Canterbury (150), Southern (888), and West Coast (103).

The whereabouts of three people were unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of active cases in the community is 52,771. These cases were identified in the past seven days and haven't yet been classified as recovered.

A further 74 new Covid-19 cases were found at the border.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 9047 new Covid-19 cases in the community.