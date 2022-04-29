UN angry at failure to prevent or end Ukraine conflict - Guterres

The UN Secretary General has criticised his own Security Council for failing to prevent or end the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

António Guterres was speaking following a meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the country’s capital, Kyiv.

“Let me be very clear - the security council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war, and this is a source of great disappointment, frustration and anger,” said Guterres.

“But the men and women of the United Nations are working every day for the people of Ukraine, side by side, with so many brave Ukrainian organisations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference following the talks, Guterres described Ukraine as "an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain” and pledged to provide further support for the country during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

He also said that he and Zelensky had “intense discussions” about evacuating people from the city of Mariupol, which is now largely under Russian control.

That includes from the besieged Azovstal steel works, where civilians remain trapped.

Guterres also reiterated his stance that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN charter and said that the body will continue to work for a complete ceasefire.

There are reports of large explosions during the UN Secretary General’s visit, in which at least three people are thought to have been injured.

Russia is said to have been behind the bombardment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is asking Congress for an additional $50 billion to help Ukraine, including providing them with more weapons.

He has urged Congress to approve the new funding as soon as possible, saying supporting Ukraine “isn’t cheap” but that the US can’t “stand by”.

The White House says the additional money, which also includes support for food and humanitarian programmes, is expected to support Ukraine for five months.