UK politician accused of watching porn in Parliament

A British politician has been accused of watching porn in the House of Commons, while sitting next to a female colleague.

An investigation has been ordered after a complain was made about the Conservative MP, whose identity is unknown.

The UK parliament has been under scrutiny in recent months over allegations of misconduct and misogyny.

Attorney General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, said: "Bad apples, who are out of order who behave like animals and are bringing parliament to disrepute to be honest.

"So I don't think we should be saying there's a pervasive culture, that's not my experience, there are certain individuals who are behaving in an unacceptable way," she said.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said that such alleged behaviour was "obviously unacceptable" but that an independent investigation is needed to understand the facts.