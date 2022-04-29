UK politician accused of watching porn in Parliament

Source: 1News

A British politician has been accused of watching porn in the House of Commons, while sitting next to a female colleague.

An investigation has been ordered after a complain was made about the Conservative MP, whose identity is unknown.

The UK parliament has been under scrutiny in recent months over allegations of misconduct and misogyny.

Attorney General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, said: "Bad apples, who are out of order who behave like animals and are bringing parliament to disrepute to be honest.

"So I don't think we should be saying there's a pervasive culture, that's not my experience, there are certain individuals who are behaving in an unacceptable way," she said.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said that such alleged behaviour was "obviously unacceptable" but that an independent investigation is needed to understand the facts.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Omicron XE variant 'not a gamechanger' - modeller

2

NZ dealing with 'generation of hopelessness' - youth worker

3

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

4

Omicron XE: What is it, how does it spread and what can NZ do?

5

12-year-old girl getaway driver in Auckland dairy robbery

Latest Stories

Ram raid among 2 Auckland burglaries being investigated

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for George Floyd killing

UN angry at failure to prevent or end Ukraine conflict - Guterres

Govt ‘must’ pick up Three Waters recommendations - local Govt boss

UK politician accused of watching porn in Parliament

Related Stories

UN angry at failure to prevent or end Ukraine conflict - Guterres

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary title by York councillors

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'