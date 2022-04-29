Pair seriously injured following Southland assault

Police are investigating after two men were hospitalised following a serious assault in eastern Southland on Wednesday.

Police say they were notified of the incident after the men appeared at Gore Hospital around 6pm.

They remain in hospital in a serious condition.

"Initial enquiries suggest the incident occurred in the Mataura area earlier that day, and involved a group of people known to each other," police said.

Officers have since carried out three search warrants in the Mataura area, where they seized several items of interest.

"Investigators are still working to establish exactly what has occurred and identify all those involved, and are asking for the public's help with any information that may assist our enquiries."

Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a white early model single cab Nissan flat deck ute, travelling between Mataura and Gore on State Highway 1 between 4.30pm and 6pm on the fay in question.

Anyone with information has been advised to call police on 105, quoting file number 220427/2910, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.