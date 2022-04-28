Morrison takes swipe at Covid-isolating rival Albanese

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s taken a swipe at his competitor Anthony Albanese, on the Labor leader’s final day of Covid-19 isolation.

Anthony Albanese (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison react during the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign.

Anthony Albanese (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison react during the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign. (Source: Getty)

Albanese tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and has been forced off the election campaign trail as a result.

While he’s been giving interviews over Zoom with several major TV networks, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been stepping in too.

Speaking to Channel 9 this morning, Morrison was asked whether he’d “missed” Albanese.

Morrison said: “I’m looking forward to him re-joining the campaign.”

He then added that Albanese had had a “pretty quiet week.”

“I remember when I was in iso I had a very busy week, attending Quad summits and doing all those sorts of things.”

The Australian federal election is on May 21.

