Morrison takes swipe at Covid-isolating rival Albanese

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s taken a swipe at his competitor Anthony Albanese, on the Labor leader’s final day of Covid-19 isolation.

Anthony Albanese (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison react during the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign. (Source: Getty)

Albanese tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and has been forced off the election campaign trail as a result.

While he’s been giving interviews over Zoom with several major TV networks, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been stepping in too.

Speaking to Channel 9 this morning, Morrison was asked whether he’d “missed” Albanese.

Morrison said: “I’m looking forward to him re-joining the campaign.”

He then added that Albanese had had a “pretty quiet week.”

“I remember when I was in iso I had a very busy week, attending Quad summits and doing all those sorts of things.”

The Australian federal election is on May 21.