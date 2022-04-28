More than 150 experts plea for classroom masking over winter

A doctor says it appears the Government is allowing Covid-19 "infection rates to run rampant", as more than 150 doctors and scientists call for mask mandates to be reintroduced in schools during winter.

The group, Vaccines Plus NZ, includes prominent health experts such as University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker and University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles.

Urgent care physician Dr Kelvin Ward says Covid infection rates have been "allowed to run rampant" and more health protections are needed.

"We need to get vaccination rates up, boosters, childhood vaccination rates - but also recognising that that’s not enough and we need to put in protections," he told 1News.

Ward is one of 153 signatories behind an open letter from Vaccines Plus NZ addressed to Government ministers calling for more public health measures.

They include classroom mask mandates for winter, supplying N95 masks to the public, providing air filtration units to all school classrooms and increasing public education about airborne transmission of the virus.

It comes as recent data shows vaccination only shows minimal impact on preventing long Covid - the long-term effects of an infection in some people.

Dr Anna Brooks, an immunologist and long Covid researcher at the University of Auckland, says vaccination can only go so far if public health measures are eased.

"People are getting very sick from Omicron even though they're triple-vaccinated, so we're really calling on that added layer of keeping public health measures in place, so that we can all return to a place that feels a lot more normal for everyone, even the vulnerable."

She says Covid-19 remains a significant issue despite more relaxed attitudes about living with the virus.

"Where we are now feels like that we're going back to some sort of 'pandemic is over and it's now back to normal', whereas that’s really not the situation here."

In a statement to 1News, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said masks weren't practical as a long-term option.

He said ventilation guidance for schools is being strengthened as New Zealand heads into winter, and that every school will soon have an air cleaner.