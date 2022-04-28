Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

Source: 1News

A 63-year-old Carterton man has been arrested and charged with arson, attempted arson, a $500,000 gold bullion fraud and a number of burglaries.

Bars of gold (file image).

Bars of gold (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Wairarapa Police say they arrested the man on April 27 following an investigation into a recent series of vehicle fires on private properties in Martinborough, Carterton and Masterton.

"The man was seen leaving a residential address where staff then found and extinguished a vehicle fire," police said in a statement.

Police said all the arsons had the potential to spread to nearby homes. They are not seeking anyone else over the incidents.

"Their biggest concern was that at night time any noise was concerning to them," says Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

"Knowing they can now be and feel safe in their homes is the biggest reward for the investigation team."

The man is due to appear in Masterton District Court on Wednesday.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

2

Auckland woman finds $1M Lotto ticket in glove box after 8 months

3

Explainer: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids

4

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

5

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

Latest Stories

Bucks rout Bulls to win playoff series, advance to face Celtics

Iwi encouraged to resolve Auckland land claim issues on marae

Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

Historic NZ flag recovered from Christchurch Cathedral

Related Stories

Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

Woman missing from Rangataua for 3 days found safe and well

CCTV captures another ram-raid, this time at Christchurch liquor store