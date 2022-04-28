Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

A 63-year-old Carterton man has been arrested and charged with arson, attempted arson, a $500,000 gold bullion fraud and a number of burglaries.

Bars of gold (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Wairarapa Police say they arrested the man on April 27 following an investigation into a recent series of vehicle fires on private properties in Martinborough, Carterton and Masterton.

"The man was seen leaving a residential address where staff then found and extinguished a vehicle fire," police said in a statement.

Police said all the arsons had the potential to spread to nearby homes. They are not seeking anyone else over the incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Their biggest concern was that at night time any noise was concerning to them," says Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

"Knowing they can now be and feel safe in their homes is the biggest reward for the investigation team."

The man is due to appear in Masterton District Court on Wednesday.