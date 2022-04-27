New chairperson for Ngāti Kahungunu iwi after 26 years

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi has a new chairperson for the first time in 26 years.

Ngahiwi Tomoana was first elected in 1996 (Source: RNZ/Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated via LDR)

Bayden Barber will take over from Ngahiwi Tomoana, the longest serving chairman of any iwi in Aotearoa, who was first elected in 1996.

Tomoana said he has no regrets from his time leading the iwi.

"We have tried and we have taken huge risks on behalf of our people, but time and tide has caught up with us and now it's time to move on," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"E pari te tai, e timu te tai, e ngunguru nei te moana, kua huri te tai!

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have served our people through all their ups and downs, ins and outs, from whānau to hapū, to iwi to waka, to mataawaka, to indigenous peoples around the world, to serving our country as well," Tomoana said in a statement.

"I am proud to have been able to do that off the mana āhua ake of Ngāti Kahungunu, the absolute uniqueness of Ngāti Kahungunu, to manaaki [support] all people."

Tomoana had previously said his term won in 2019 would be his last as he was in poor health.

Bayden Barber will take over from Ngahiwi Tomoana (Source: Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King)

But last month he announced he would run again after his health improved.

"I wish Bayden Barber all the best. I will be supporting him, but from the background," Tomoana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'd like to thank all of the associates and our partnerships, who have endured with us over the past 26 years. The mayors, the chairs, the premiers, from whānau, hapū, iwi, to the country. Your leadership has been inspirational and will be passed on to the new regime."

The results of the election were announced in a special general meeting yesterday.

Ngahiwi Tomoana is one of the Māori representatives named for the Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability for the government's Three Waters reforms.

rnz.co.nz