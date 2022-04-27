Govt announces $1.4b infrastructure spend for Auckland homes

Up to 27,000 new homes could be built throughout five Auckland suburbs as a result of major new infrastructure spending, Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced.

Megan Woods. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Thursday, Woods said the new housing capacity would be enabled over the next five-to-16 years in Māngere, Mt Roskill, Northcote, Oranga and Tāmaki.

She said infrastructure capacity for up to 16,000 new homes would be created on Crown-owned land, while capacity for 11,000 new homes would be created on surrounding privately owned land.

"All up, we're talking about infrastructure that will enable 27,000 houses," she said at a media conference on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The money for the new infrastructure has come from the Government’s previously announced $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF).

“This $1.4 billion of HAF funding will develop build-ready land to enable up to 16,000 homes in the suburbs over the next five to sixteen years," Woods said.

“It’s also estimated the infrastructure work will unlock potential for a further 11,000 new homes on surrounding privately owned land in these suburbs."

She said the money would be used to support the development of Kāinga Ora's large scale projects in the five suburbs. The projects underway in the suburbs replace aged public housing and create "opportunities for new public, market and affordable housing to be built."

“This work will allow for the replacement of around 4000 Kāinga Ora homes past their use-by date, 2000 additional Kāinga Ora homes, as well as 10,000 additional affordable and market homes to be built and available for purchase," she said.

Approximately 5400 homes would be built in Mt Roskill, with 4400 in Tāmaki, 3800 in Māngere, 1200 in Northcote and 1000 in Oranga, according to Woods.

Woods said infrastructure upgrades would "revitalise" the five suburbs through land decontamination work and better water infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Govt opens up $1b of housing package to speed up new builds

Other upgrades would address flooding issues in Mt Roskill and improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure in Oranga.

In a statement, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the announcement and said new housing would shift more people towards living in higher-density developments.

“The old state houses on large sections did their job well but they are now at the end of their lives. Aucklanders’ and the city’s needs have changed, and we are catering for that through enabling more apartments and terraced housing in compact, liveable communities," he said.

“As our population grows, it makes sense to renew and intensify housing in areas close to good transport infrastructure, jobs, education opportunities, shops and amenities."

Kāinga Ora's Northcote development. (Source: Kāinga Ora)

Woods went on to say: “Revitalising these suburbs through this investment has so many benefits; creating capacity for new homes, employment opportunities, improved water assets and a lot of potential for emissions reduction with the suburbs already being well served by public transport options.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the new investment would "enable quality housing to be built where it is needed most."

"Together with Auckland City we identified these are places where more growth is wanted, with Auckland City also contributing to the cost of these works.”

The Government's Housing Acceleration Fund was announced in March 2021 as part of a package of measures that had been intended to address the housing crisis.

READ MORE: Government's housing package pumps $3.8b into supply, doubles bright-line test, expands first home buyer eligibility

At the time, Woods said the Government believed the fund would help "green light tens of thousands of house builds in the short to medium term."