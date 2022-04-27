Ed Sheeran and Basil Brush to headline Queen’s pageant

Ed Sheeran and Sir Cliff Richard will join puppet corgi Basil Brush to headline the platinum jubilee People's Pageant carnival before a crowd of 10,000 in June, reports say.

Ed Sheeran. (Source: Getty)

The tribute celebration to the Queen will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 5, with television audiences expected to run into hundreds of millions.

"I'm proud to be part of the celebration and it’s going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together," said Sheeran.

Show director David Zolkwer would not give further details, the Guardian reported, saying organisers want to "hold some surprises back for the day", however there is speculation that members of the royal family may make an appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other celebrities confirmed to be taking part include Jeremy Irons, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, Heston Blumenthal, James Martin, Bill Bailey and Gok Wan.

READ MORE: NZ marks Queen's platinum jubilee with 21 gun salute

The event will be split into four acts - For Queen and Country, The Time of Our Lives, Let’s Celebrate and Happy and Glorious.

For Queen and Country will pay homage to the 1953 coronation and will feature a military parade with 1750 people and 200 horses, and include a huge wire-framed bust of the monarch.

The procession will cover a route of over three kilometres, echoing the Queen's coronation.

A giant image of the Queen suspended under a vast helium balloon is among other highlights, along with a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a huge moving wedding cake sounding out Bollywood hits, a towering dragon and three-storey-high beasts.

"This is very much a 'people’s pageant'. It's by and for the people," said Zolkwer.