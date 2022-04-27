Air NZ to move head office to Auckland Airport in 2024

Air New Zealand has announced it will move its head office in central Auckland to a renovated airport campus in 2024, as part of wider plans to “revive” the airline.

An illustration of the entrance of Air New Zealand's refurbished Auckland campus. (Source: Supplied)

The move is expected to cut costs by 20% over 15 years and Air New Zealand says it will also be better for the environment.

"We have more space than we need in the Auckland CBD and are already paying for a precinct at the airport that has more than enough space to meet even our most ambitious growth projections," says Air New Zealand CEO, Greg Foran.

"With building costs increasing and our CBD leases coming to an end, this is the time to get started on the work to bring our people together."

An illustration of the operations centre of Air New Zealand's refurbished Auckland campus. (Source: Supplied)

The airline has also revealed more information about its new Auckland aircraft hangar, which was first announced in 2019.

Air New Zealand says Hangar 4 will be "world-leading in sustainability" and work will begin on this sometime this year.

"Our existing hangars were built in the 1960s and 1980s and, while they have served us well, our fleet has changed over the decades," says Foran.

"We now have a need for a more modern, innovative structure that takes energy use and other sustainability factors into account."