US' promise of more Ukraine military assistance raises ire of Russia

The United States' promise of more military aid to Ukraine has raised the ire of Russia - with a senior official claiming it could turn the conflict into a nuclear war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Secretary of Defense made a heavily-guarded visit to Kyiv by train on Monday - under such a veil of secrecy that even the curtains on the carriages had to be kept drawn.

The visit to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky brought good news though - another NZ$500 million in military assistance.

"We don't know how the rest of this war will unfold," said Blinken.

"We do know that a sovereign, independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene," he said.

The Secretary of Defense had an even more-optimistic outlook.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win," said Lloyd Austin.

"They can win if they have the right equipment, [and] the right support."

But the continued support for Ukraine's defence has seen Russia react with fury - with their Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying NATO was "in essence" involved in a proxy war.

"The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," he said.

A Russian fuel storage facility less than 100 kilometres inside its border with Ukraine went up in flames last night - but no one has claimed responsibility for the fire. The complex was a key artery for delivering Russian oil to Europe.

Ukraine's president instead focused on keeping close to his US allies.

"At such a crucial, important moment for our state, I am very thankful that the United States of America is really helping Ukraine," he said.

America's involvement clearly now serves it a dual purpose - outlined by General Austin after the meeting.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine."

But pressuring Putin to withdraw from this war, will be a fight to the very end.