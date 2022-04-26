West is 'engaged in war' with Russia - Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says deliveries of Western weaponry to the Ukraine means NATO is "engaged in war with Russia".

He made the comments during an interview with Russian state media on Tuesday, suggesting the military alliance is participating in a conflict with Russia "through a proxy".

"These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation," said Lavrov, referring to Russia’s term for its invasion of Ukraine.

"War means war," he warned.

US President Joe Biden said in February the US doesn't want to spark a "world war" by risking a direct conflict between American and Russian troops. This sentiment has been echoed by its NATO allies.

However, many Western countries, including New Zealand, have been actively engaged in sending military supplies and other aid to Ukraine.

In today's interview, Lavrov also acknowledged the "considerable" risk of the conflict with Ukraine escalating to involve nuclear weapons.

However, he also appeared optimistic about the prospects of a peace agreement.

"As in any situation where armed forces are used, everything will end with a treaty," said Lavrov.

"But its parameters will be determined by the stage of hostilities at which this treaty becomes a reality."

Lavrov said last week that Moscow was committed to avoiding a nuclear war.