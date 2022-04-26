New social supermarket set to open in Kaitāia

A new social supermarket is opening in Kaitāia aimed at ensuring as many whānau as possible have access to good quality kai.

Te Hiku Pātaka is a joint project between Foodstuffs, Māori providers such as Te Kahu Oranga Whānau and a number of organisations in Te Hiku o te Ika (the Far North), including Waitomo Papakāinga Development Trust.

It’s the second social supermarket to be set up in New Zealand following one in Wellington.

The name Pātaka was chosen by the collective of organisations as it refers to a food storehouse or community pantry - a place that replenishes local whānau and is contributed to by all.

It will be set up like a supermarket, with shelving and a check out, and is an alternative to pre-packed food parcels.

The shopping will be based on a koha (donation) system, where people pay what they can afford.

A new social supermarket is set to open in Kaitāia (Source: Supplied)

Willa Hand of Foodstuffs told Te Karere there was a need in the Far North community for something like it.

“Te Kahu Oranga Whanau went and visted the Wellington social supermarket that we have a partnership with and then they approached us to do some fantastic work in the Kaitāia community to make sure everybody has access to healthy and affordable food all of the time.

“There’s a wonderful cultural opportunity that we have to embrace te Ao Māori, to really fill a need and that exists within the community up there currently.”

Te Hiku Pātaka is set to be up and running by late May.

Phillip Murray of Te Kahu Oranga Whānau said the store would be a place where people can experience manaaki and be served and supported with dignity.

“It's a place where whānau can exercise their own choices," Murray said.

“It's also a place that feels, looks and sounds like it's for them as well, so it will be a place where people will feel comfortable to come and get access to the food they need."

Foodstuffs plans to roll out other social supermarket initiatives to more communities.

Discussions are already underway with community partners in other regions, including Tauranga, to set up similar social supermarkets.