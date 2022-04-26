Aussie poll shows no major change after Labor leader gets Covid

The results from The Australian’s Newspoll shows Labor ahead of the Coalition 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis, with only minor shifts since the last poll.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

The research was conducted from Wednesday to Saturday, meaning voters were answering both before and after Albanese’s Covid diagnosis.

Albanese has been staying in his Sydney home, doing interviews over Zoom, while other senior party members take his place on the campaign trail.

However, it’s not all good news for the Labor leader, with some small shifts in his personal scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albanese’s preferred PM poll result has taken another dip, with Scott Morrison widening the gap.

Morrison’s score increased by two-points to 46%, while Albanese remained stable on 37%.

The Australian’s Newspoll surveyed 1538 voters, and has a margin of error of 2.9%.

The election will be held on Saturday, May 21.