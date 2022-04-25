Some Warriors players gave up during thumping by Storm - Brown

Source: 1News / AAP

Warriors coach Nathan Brown says some players gave up during his side’s 70-10 thumping at the hands of the Storm on Monday night.

Warriors players following their loss to the Storm.

Warriors players following their loss to the Storm. (Source: Getty)

The Warriors were starved of possession in Melbourne, completing two sets from just seven in the second half and Brown said some players "looked for the easiest way out".

Asked if they gave up he replied: "Some people did - I've got no doubt at all," Brown said.

"I've been in this game a long time and it's disappointing to actually sit here and say that but some people looked for the easiest way out they could and that's sad.

"That's not a reflection of all the players - we had some that worked extremely hard and put themselves on the line."

Monday night's result was the heaviest defeat the Warriors have had at the hands of the Storm.

