Photos: Auckland marks Anzac Day 2022

By Irra Lee, 1News Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

People across Aotearoa commemorated Anzac Day on Monday, 107 years since troops from New Zealand and Australia landed at Gallipoli.

Anzac Day dawn service in Howick, Auckland.

Anzac Day dawn service in Howick, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The day started off with a drizzle. But, it didn't stop thousands from gathering across Auckland to mark the occasion.

Dawn at Howick, Auckland, Anzac Day 2022.

Dawn at Howick, Auckland, Anzac Day 2022. (Source: 1News)

Family pictured at a Dawn Service in Howick, Auckland.

Family pictured at a Dawn Service in Howick, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Members of the brass band at the Panmure Anzac Day commemoration service.

Members of the brass band at the Panmure Anzac Day commemoration service. (Source: 1News)

A woman holding a photo of her grandfather, who was in the 28th Māori Battalion.

A woman holding a photo of her grandfather, who was in the 28th Māori Battalion. (Source: 1News)

READ MORE: 1News' nationwide Anzac Day 2022 coverage

Among them were locals in the city's suburbs of Mount Albert, Howick and Panmure.

Howick RSA President Mike Cole.

Howick RSA President Mike Cole. (Source: 1News)

Poppies placed on the cenotaph of Stockade Hill, Howick, Auckland.

Poppies placed on the cenotaph of Stockade Hill, Howick, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Man looks up at the cenotaph on Stockade Hill in Howick, Anzac Day 2022.

Man looks up at the cenotaph on Stockade Hill in Howick, Anzac Day 2022. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a speech in her electorate at the Mount Albert Anzac Day service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech at the Mount Albert Anzac Day service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech at the Mount Albert Anzac Day service. (Source: 1News)

"Anzac Day is a time to give thanks to today’s armed forces who strive to uphold the values we hold dear as they continue to serve in areas of conflict overseas… fresh in all our minds is the invasion of Ukraine, a most grim reminder of the fragile nature of peace, and the devastating impact of war on people’s lives," she said.

National leader Christopher Luxon at a Howick RSA-hosted breakfast on Anzac Day.

National leader Christopher Luxon at a Howick RSA-hosted breakfast on Anzac Day. (Source: 1News)

National leader Christopher Luxon joined the Prime Minister at the Auckland War Memorial Museum's dawn service, before making his way to an RSA-hosted breakfast in Howick.

Luxon told 1News it was a day he remembered through his great grandfather Charles Smith, who fought in World War I in Egypt and France. He said he also thought of those he knew who were being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Veterans and newer recruits alike mingled at the breakfast.

Navy's Hone Grace, Army's Gary Stock, and Ngaata Ioane.

Navy's Hone Grace, Army's Gary Stock, and Ngaata Ioane. (Source: 1News)

"It's awesome seeing people flow through. There are so many people here today," said Jordan Bailey, who was training in the Navy.

"Everyone comes together - from youth to young military personnel to old veterans - and shares stories."

The Howick Brass, Anzac Day 2022.

The Howick Brass, Anzac Day 2022. (Source: 1News)

Derek Gill, member of the Howick RSA, was remembering his grandfather David Eagleson Gill who served in Italy and helped to liberate Nazi concentration camp Risiera di San Sabba.

"So, we're very, very proud," Gill said.

A crowd gathers outside the Anzac Day commemoration service in Panmure, Auckland.

A crowd gathers outside the Anzac Day commemoration service in Panmure, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Poppies in a wreath at the Panmure Anzac Day commemoration service.

Poppies in a wreath at the Panmure Anzac Day commemoration service. (Source: 1News)

Anzac Day 2022 service in Panmure Community Hall, Auckland.

Anzac Day 2022 service in Panmure Community Hall, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Jacob, 11, from the One Tree Hill and Ellerslie Scout Group, was among the parade in Panmure.

Eleven-year-old Jacob (far left) with members of the One Tree Hill and Ellerslie Scout Group.

Eleven-year-old Jacob (far left) with members of the One Tree Hill and Ellerslie Scout Group. (Source: 1News)

"I'm thinking about the lives that were lost in Gallipoli and the other wars that have happened," he said.

New ZealandAucklandAnzac Day

Popular Stories

1

Family left 'broken' after man's death at speedway

2

Child's death now found to not be Covid-related

3

Photos: Auckland marks Anzac Day 2022

4

Expert weighs in as XE Covid variant appears in NZ

5

An exclusive look at NZ's largest dam to be built in decades

Latest Stories

Man charged with murder over Invercargill stabbing

Father of baby killed in Russian missile strike speaks out

Jacinda Ardern congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election

How to claim the Māori Batallion medals of your tupuna

Australian Defence Minister's warning as China tensions increase

Related Stories

Full video: Anzac commemorations from Gallipoli

West Auckland house shot at overnight - police

Ukraine war shows peace can't be taken for granted - Ardern

Children join veterans in commemorating Anzac Day