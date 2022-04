A child's death reported on Saturday as being Covid-19-related has been removed from New Zealand's total death toll for the virus.

The child's death has been "assessed as one where Covid-19 is not a contributing factor, and this death has now been removed from our tally," the ministry said in a statement.

The child was under the age of nine.

There were 5690 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Monday, and 10 deaths.