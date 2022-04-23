Two children aged under 9 among new Covid-19-related deaths

Source: 1News

Two children under the age of nine are among the 19 deaths of people with Covid-19 that were announced on Saturday.

A group of nurses walk down a hospital corridor (file picture).

A group of nurses walk down a hospital corridor (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Alongside the two children who died, one person was in their 20s; four in their 60s; two in their 70s; five in their 80s and five people aged over 90.

Nine were male and 10 were female. The deaths stretch back over seven days.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, one person was from Northland; six from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Bay of Plenty; one from Whanganui; one from Taranaki; one from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from the Canterbury region and one from Southern.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 665 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13, the ministry said.

On Friday, a person aged between 10 and 19 was among 13 more people to die with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There were 7930 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Saturday.

New Zealand

